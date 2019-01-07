David Mongomery leaving Iowa State for the NFL

Getty Images

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reportedly passed on a chance to interview for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy, but one of his players has decided to give up his remaining eligibility for a shot at the pros.

Running back David Montgomery announced on Monday that he’ll be throwing his name into the pool of players for this year’s draft.

Montgomery heads to the pros after running 257 times for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2018 season. He ran 258 times for 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns during his sophomore season, so his departure will leave the Cyclones without a reliable and productive piece of their offense in 2019.

No running back is expected to go as high as Saquon Barkley did last year, but strong work on the pre-draft circuit could lead to Montgomery being the first back off the board come April.