Demaryius Thomas “not thinking about retirement” after Achilles injury

Getty Images

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas wasn’t in the lineup for the Texans in their 21-7 loss to the Colts on Saturday because of a torn Achilles, but he expects to be back on the field for the 2019 season.

Thomas spoke to reporters as the Texans cleaned out their lockers on Sunday and confirmed that his intention is to continue his playing career.

“My main priority right now is getting back healthy,” Thomas said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I can still play, man. I’m not thinking about retirement. I just don’t know where it will be.”

Thomas was acquired in a trade with the Broncos before the deadline and is under contract for $14 million next season. That salary is not guaranteed and moving on without Thomas would leave no dead money on the Houston cap, so any return to the Texans would likely include a new deal.

Even with a new deal, the Texans have Keke Coutee and Will Fuller to join DeAndre Hopkins at wideout so Thomas’ future may include another change of teams before next season gets underway.