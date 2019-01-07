Dolphins sign CFL LB Sam Eguavoen

Getty Images

The Dolphins are still looking for a head coach, but they aren’t letting that stop them from making additions to the roster.

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen is the newest member of the club. The team announced his signing on Monday afternoon.

Eguavoen comes to Miami after spending the last three seasons with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. He recorded 159 tackles, four sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in 38 appearances. Eguavoen played college football at Texas Tech and was not drafted by an NFL team in 2015.

The Dolphins struck gold by mining the CFL for defensive end Cameron Wake in 2009. Expecting the same kind of impact from Eguavoen would be foolish, but he’ll get a chance to prove himself to whoever winds up running the coaching staff in Miami.