Doug Pederson on keeping Carson Wentz on roster: You never know

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson opened Monday’s press conference by saying that quarterback Nick Foles‘ ribs are fine after Sunday’s win in Chicago and that he will be starting in New Orleans against the Saints.

As long as Foles remains healthy, it’s hard to fathom anyone else playing quarterback for the Eagles this year and Nate Sudfeld is the No. 2 with Carson Wentz out due to a back injury. The Eagles have kept Wentz on the active roster despite his inability to play and Pederson explained why they haven’t made a roster move to bring in a healthier player.

“Well, listen, I mean, we keep winning,” Pederson said. “We keep putting ourselves in a position to be successful. You never know. You never know what next week might hold. So we just keep that — we’ve done it a lot this year. We kept Darren [Sproles] up all season. We’ve done it with other players this year. Sidney Jones is another one that we keep alive. We keep these guys coming and we’ll see where they are at in another week.”

It would take a strange turn of events for Wentz to wind up back on the field before the Eagles are done playing this season, but the team is staying prepared for such a development.