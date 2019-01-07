Down judge Sarah Thomas earns playoff assignment

Getty Images

Sarah Thomas is set to make more NFL history this weekend: She will become the first woman to officiate a postseason game, Cameron Filipe of Football Zebras reports.

Thomas, in her fourth season as an NFL official, will work the Chargers-Patriots game on an all-star crew headed by Ron Torbert.

Thomas, who has spent the past two seasons as a down judge, was one of three alternates for the 2017 wild-card game between the Falcons and Rams.

Replay official Terri Valenti will work the Colts-Chiefs game in her first playoff assignment, also making history.

John Hussey is the referee for the Colts-Chiefs; John Parry will head up the crew for the Cowboys-Rams; and Carl Cheffers is the referee for the Eagles-Saints, according to Football Zebras.