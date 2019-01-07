Eddie Jackson didn’t play a snap on Sunday

Getty Images

The condition of Bears safety Eddie Jackson‘s ankle was closely monitored in the days leading up to Sunday’s game against the Eagles and the final word appeared to be positive because Jackson was on the 46-man roster for the Wild Card contest.

Jackson never got off of the sideline, however. Deon Bush got the start in the secondary and Jackson never played in the 16-15 Bears loss.

Jackson said after the game that he wanted to believe he was able to cover Eagles receivers, but “in reality you really can’t” do what’s necessary.

“I didn’t want to go out there and not be able to perform to the level that I can, that I know I can,” Jackson said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “So there was no point to going out there and having a bad game to hurt the team. That was just the biggest thing, don’t go out there and try to be a superhero, you can’t perform, you hurt the team giving up big plays and stuff like that. But the s–t sucks, man, It sucks. We fought this hard, do everything to come this far and — it’s football, man.”

Jackson will have an extended wait for his next chance to get on the field after Chicago fell short on Sunday.