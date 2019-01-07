Eric Weddle will “ride off into the sunset” if Ravens don’t want him back

Getty Images

There was a lot of discussion of expected or potential changes in Baltimore after the Ravens lost to the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome is stepping down after a long run at the top of the personnel department, quarterback Joe Flacco is set to move on to another team, head coach John Harbaugh addressed chatter that he could be doing the same and linebacker Terrell Suggs expressed hope that he’ll be staying put.

Suggs doesn’t have a contract for next season, but another veteran who is signed for 2019 is also uncertain about his future with the team. Safety Eric Weddle said he plans to speak to new G.M. Eric DeCosta soon and that he’ll “ride off into the sunset” if the Ravens decide to move on without him.

“If they want to go in a different direction, I’m not going to go play for another team,” Weddle said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “It’s not where I’m at in my career. It’s either play my last year here and that will be it and enjoy it, or this has been it. It’s pretty simple.”

The Ravens would recoup $7.5 million of Weddle’s $9.25 million cap charge if they did decide to head into next season without the veteran on the roster.