Frank Reich: Our defense may not have big names, but we have good players

AP

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus interviewed for the Browns head coaching job on Sunday to cap a weekend that started with his unit playing a great game in a 21-7 win over the Texans.

The job that Eberflus did in his first season in Indianapolis was overshadowed at times by Andrew Luck‘s return to form and the establishment of a capable offensive line after years of leaky groups up front on offense. There aren’t a lot of marquee names on the Colts defense, which may have kept some from paying attention to how much the Colts defense improved this year.

With eight teams left standing around the league, it’s harder to ignore what’s going on in Indy and head coach Frank Reich’s view of the unit is likely to become a popular one as a result.

“You hear people say we don’t have a bunch of Pro Bowl defensive players, a ‘big-name’ player,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I don’t know about all that. All I know is we have good players.”

Linebacker Darius Leonard made the All-Pro team after being the top defensive rookie in the league this year, so recognition is starting to come for a group that won’t be flying under the radar much longer.