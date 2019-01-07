Golden Tate was happy to have the season in his hands

Getty Images

Eagles newcomer (relatively speaking) Golden Tate hadn’t done a lot to justify the third-round pick the team invested in late October for a half-season ride with a guy in a contract year. On Sunday night, he did plenty.

Tate caught the game-winning touchdown pass, as the first read on the play that had been called in to the huddle by coach Doug Pederson.

“It is pretty incredible, what happened,” Tate told Peter King of Football Morning in America. “They put our future in my hands. There is no better feeling for me.”

Tate got the assignment from quarterback Nick Foles, as the strategy was unveiled for the rest of the offense.

“He was calm and cool, just like the Nick I’ve known ever since I got here this season,” Tate said. “He called the play, and it was gonna be me on 27 [Chicago cornerback Sherrick McManus], and that’s exactly what I wanted. I always want the ball with the game on the line.”

Tate got what he wanted, all he had to do was get open.

“When I broke off the line, I felt good about winning the matchup, and I got between [McManis] and Nick, ran the best possible route I knew how, and Nick just dropped a dime,” Tate said. “He put in a spot where only I could catch it. That says a lot about the coach, the offensive coordinator, the quarterback, showing faith in me on what could have been our last play. For them to put our season on me is pretty great.”

Even greater is the fact that the Eagles withstood what appeared to be an inevitable push to a game-winning field goal by a Bears team that seemed to be living a life in 2018 as special as Philly’s was in 2017. Long kick return. Longish throw into field-goal range. And then the play that reverberated (twice) throughout the football word, sending Tate and the Eagles to the next level, the Bears into hibernation, and many Chicago fans into profane tizzies.