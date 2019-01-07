Greg Schiano leaves Ohio State, “pursues options in the NFL”

Getty Images

Former Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano wants to coach in the NFL again.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day announced today that Schiano will no longer work on the Buckeyes’ staff. According to Day, it’s not that Day has decided to move on from Schiano after taking over for Urban Meyer, but rather that Schiano has decided to coach in professional football.

“I wish him the best as he pursues options in the NFL,” Day said in a statement.

It’s unclear what those options will be. Other than his two years as Buccaneers head coach, his only NFL experience is three years as a defensive assistant with the Bears in the 1990s. It’s possible that Schiano could be a candidate for a defensive coordinator job, but he’s probably more likely to be a position coach in the NFL.