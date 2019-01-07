Iowa State’s Hakeem Butler declares for draft

Getty Images

Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

“It was a very tough decision to move on to the next level and just leave behind all my friends and knowing I could have spent another year with them or played another year in college,” Butler told Birch. “It’s tough. It’s time to get into the real world and be a man I guess.”

Butler made 60 catches for a school-record 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The redshirt junior caught 110 passes for 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career at Iowa State.