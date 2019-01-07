It sounds as if Seahawks already have moved on from Earl Thomas

Getty Images

Whatever slim chance Earl Thomas and the Seahawks had of continuing their relationship seemingly ended when the safety flipped off the team’s sideline while leaving on a cart after breaking his leg in an October game at Arizona.

Pete Carroll spoke Monday about wanting to re-sign K.J. Wright, Frank Clark, D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezy. He even said extending quarterback Russell Wilson is “very much in our plans.”

The Seahawks, though, have no interest in bringing back Thomas. Just read between the lines of Carroll’s comments about Thomas, who has remained away from the team since his injury.

“Uh, we will see what happens,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I don’t know. Yeah, I’d love. . . .Earl’s a great player. I don’t know what that means for contact and all that stuff, but it’s one of the issues. We’ve got a bunch of them.”

Thomas asked for either a trade — preferably to Dallas — or a contract extension in the offseason. When he got neither, Thomas held out until the week of the season opener.

The three-time All-Pro played four games and made three interceptions and five pass breakups.

Dallas, San Francisco and Kansas City are among the teams that could have interest in Thomas in free agency.