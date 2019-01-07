Jason Garrett: We’ll see how Cole Beasley’s ankle is “as the week goes on”

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost wide receiver Allen Hurns to a serious ankle injury in Saturday’s win over the Seahawks and another member of their receiving corps sustained a less severe ankle injury.

Cole Beasley sprained his ankle early in the game, but was able to continue playing and wound up recovering an onside kick in the final moments of the game. On Sunday, head coach Jason Garrett said that the team will continue to monitor his condition in the days leading up to their game in Los Angeles.

“We’ll just see how he feels as the week goes on. He did get an ankle sprain in the game, was able to fight through it and be very effective for us throughout,” Garrett said, via the team’s website. “But we’ll see how it feels. Seemed like he was doing a little bit better today and we’ll just see how he is day by day as the week goes on.”

Garrett said the Cowboys may call Lance Lenoir up from the practice squad in order to increase their depth at wideout. Lenoir appeared in seven games this season and played mostly on special teams.