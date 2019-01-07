Jason Peters: Saints ran up the score, Eagles eager to play them again

Getty Images

When Philadelphia and New Orleans met in the regular season, the Saints won 48-7. The Eagles have not forgotten.

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters says the Eagles have been longing for a rematch with the Saints ever since that one-sided beatdown, and now they’re going to get it in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“We didn’t play well at all,” Peters said. “They ran up the score. We wanted them again, we got them again. This time, hey, we coming. It’s definitely not going to be the same outcome.”

The Eagles didn’t appreciate it when the Saints, already leading 38-7 in the fourth quarter, had quarterback Drew Brees throw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara. New Orleans later added a field goal, and the 41-point margin of victory was the second-biggest point differential in any game in the 2018 regular season. Peters and his teammates would love to show that they’re a very different team now.