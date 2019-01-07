Jim Caldwell completes interview with Jets

Getty Images

It’s possible to find the kind of bright offensive coach so many people seem to be looking for without that person being young or having great hair.

It’s also possible for that person to have a longer resume.

The Jets announced they had completed their interview with former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell.

Caldwell has a 62-50 record as a head coach, and if you throw out the Colts year with Curtis Painter (and lord knows the Colts did), that’s 60-36 with five winning seasons in his other six.

While his work with Peyton Manning helped boost that number early, the former Tony Dungy assistant also got the Lions to the playoffs twice and was the offensive coordinator for the Ravens when Joe Flacco led them to a Super Bowl title.

The 63-year-old Caldwell has also interviewed with the Browns and Packers, and while he lacks flair, he also brings more substance than many of the other candidates in this hiring cycle.