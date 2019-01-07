Kris Richard’s speed-dating Sunday was a busy one

AP

Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard was a busy man Sunday.

A day after celebrating a win over the Seahawks in the wild card round, Richard had to cram in three interviews for head coaching vacancies, and they weren’t long affairs. All three teams came to Texas to meet with him, with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attending the playoff win the night before.

As noted by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Buccaneers sent out word at 5:50 p.m. that their interview with Richard had concluded. The Jets sent out a similar message at 8:03 p.m., and the Dolphins at 8:31 p.m.

That’s not to say the Dolphins only interviewed him for 28 minutes, or the Jets for two hours, but the alerts do point to the fact that no one had that much time for an in-depth session to get to know a guy who could become one of their most important employees.

If they want him, there would likely be second interviews anyway, though he’s busy at his day job for now.