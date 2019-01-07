Kyle Williams will play one more game, replacing Jurrell Casey in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams is not done yet.

The Bills announced Monday that Williams will replace Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey on the Pro Bowl roster. Williams was a first alternate.

Williams becomes the team’s third defensive player to make at least six Pro Bowls, joining defensive end Bruce Smith (11) and linebacker Mike Stratton (6).

Williams announced his retirement the week of the regular-season finale. He leaves after 13 seasons. He said at the time he hoped to represent the Bills in Orlando.

“The opportunity to go represent the organization one more time, I’d definitely jump at that,” he said.