Melvin Gordon on Michael Badgley: Happy to have someone we can count on

Getty Images

Michael Badgley was not the kicker that everyone was talking about when Sunday’s games came to an end and that’s a good thing for the Chargers.

While they never had a game-winning field goal try clang off an upright, the Chargers have some history with kicking woes in big postseason spots and that makes it easy to appreciate the job that Badgley did in Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Ravens. The rookie hit 5-of-6 field goal attempts to continue the strong run that began when he replaced Caleb Sturgis during the regular season and running back Melvin Gordon said he’s “happy that we have somebody here that we can count on.”

“It’s the playoffs,” Badgley said, via ESPN.com. “During the regular season, every point matters. But in the playoffs they matter even more. With the team we’ve got, as long as I can go out there and get my side of the job done, we’re definitely a threat, so it’s awesome.”

Badgley has now made 20-of-22 field goals and 27-of-28 extra points over the regular season and playoffs, which is a welcome change from past Chargers kickers and a reason for confidence if there’s a need to turn to Badgley in a big spot in New England next weekend.