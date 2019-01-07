Mike Evans replaces Julio Jones on Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

The changes to the Pro Bowl rosters are underway.

The Buccaneers announced on Monday that wide receiver Mike Evans has been added to the NFC’s roster for the game in Orlando. Falcons wideout Julio Jones pulled out of the game after dealing with a variety of injuries in the final weeks of the regular season.

Evans caught 86 passes for 1,524 yards and eight touchdowns on the year. The 1,524 yards set a new franchise record for a single season and Evans is the team’s all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns. He’s also one of only three players to reach at least 1,000 receiving yards in his first five NFL seasons.

It’s the second Pro Bowl trip for Evans and he’s the first Buccaneers receiver to make it multiple times.