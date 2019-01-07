Miles Boykin leaving Notre Dame for the NFL

Getty Images

Notre Dame receiver Miles Boykin is heading to the NFL.

Boykin announced his decision to forgo his final season for the NFL.

“I’ve decided that, after receiving my degree in May from the greatest university in the world, I’ll forgo my final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft,” Boykin tweeted.

Boykin led the Irish with 59 receptions, 872 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches as a redshirt junior in 2018. He finished his career with 77 catches for 1,206 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He joins tight end Alize Mack and cornerback Julian Love in leaving Notre Dame early to enter the NFL draft.