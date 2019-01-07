Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Where is Bills QB Josh Allen headed after his rookie season?

Kris Richard played for the Dolphins long before he interviewed to become their head coach.

Forecasts call for chilly weather when the Patriots host the Chargers next Sunday.

Are there more candidates the Jets should be considering for their head coaching vacancy?

The Ravens know where they will be picking in the draft after Sunday’s loss.

Handing out some end of season awards to the Bengals.

Assessing the free agent defensive tackle market for the Browns.

Will C Maurkice Pouncey sign an extension with the Steelers?

Texans CB Kevin Johnson said he’s been medically cleared after suffering concussions.

The Colts have several rising stars on defense.

Key numbers from the Jaguars’ 2018 season.

Running through the greatest hits of the Titans season.

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton wants fewer drops in his future.

The Chiefs will face the Colts again in a playoff game.

DE Melvin Ingram had a big game for the Chargers in Baltimore.

Will the Raiders take a pass rusher in the first round of the draft?

A young Cowboys fan wrote WR Allen Hurns a letter after his injury in Saturday’s game.

Giants WR Odell Beckham promised better days for the team in 2019.

WR Golden Tate came up big for the Eagles on Sunday.

What changes will come to the Washington coaching staff?

Said Bears LB Khalil Mack, “It’s tough on all of us. Love this group of guys. Everybody gave everything they have. That’s all you can ask for.”

Which players should Lions fans watch in Monday night’s college championship game?

Checking in on the Packers’ head coaching search.

The Vikings will be looking for more from their 2018 additions next season.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn shared his thoughts on the team’s offensive line.

Watching the playoffs isn’t on Panthers WR Torrey Smith‘s schedule.

It went down to the wire, but the Saints know who they’ll be facing next weekend.

Grading the Buccaneers defense and special teams.

What will it take for Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim to be in the hot seat?

The Rams know they’ll be facing the Cowboys in their playoff opener.

49ers K Robbie Gould should attract attention on the free agent market.

What does the future hold for Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin?