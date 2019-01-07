NFL officially changes Cody Parkey’s missed field goal to a block

Posted by Charean Williams on January 7, 2019, 3:24 PM EST
AP

It won’t make Bears fans feel any better . . . or Cody Parkey for that matter. But the NFL officially changed Parkey’s 43-yard, game-winning attempt to a blocked field goal.

No one mentioned Parkey’s kick being blocked until postgame interviews when Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester revealed he tipped the ball. It began a social media debate about whether Hester really touched the ball, with a “Zapruder film” type of frame-by-frame video of the kick.

The NFL, though, has made the change on its Game Statistics & Information System site. In the play by play from the game, it now lists the play as:

4-2-PHI 25 (:10) (Field Goal formation) C.Parkey 43 yard field goal is BLOCKED (T.Hester), Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O’Donnell.

So it’s official: Hester blocked Parkey’s kick. Now, everyone can debate whether Hester’s tip was the reason Hester missed the kick, but the NFL apparently saw enough that it thinks Hester was the reason for Parkey’s miss.

42 responses to "NFL officially changes Cody Parkey's missed field goal to a block

  1. Good. Give credit where it is due and psycho Bears fans can now stop threatening their kicker’s family.

  8. As the NFL saw it, after Hester tipped it, the ball went back and to the left, BACK AND TO THE LEFT!

  10. Correction:

    So it’s official: Hester blocked Parkey’s kick. Now, everyone can debate whether Hester’s tip was the reason (PARKEY’s) missed the kick, but the NFL apparently saw enough that it thinks Hester was the reason for Parkey’s miss.

  11. Sounds ridiculous but this actually changes my entire outlook on the loss. The fact that it’s not 100% on Parkey messing up and hitting the upright AGAIN by himself, it helps me cope a bit better.

    It was a good game with two great defenses. Foles showed up when it mattered.

    Trubisky was essentially a rookie in this offense and the defense is locked up for at least a few more years. The future is bright.

  13. In other kicker news, the NFL has changed Blair Walsh’s from a “miss” to “Double Choke”.

  15. TBH as far as this Bears fan is concerned they can blow up the whole special teams unit this offseason and start over and that includes the ST coach who brought his bad mojo with him from Cleveland. Special teams hurt the Bears all season long.

  16. firstdownbrowns says:
    January 7, 2019 at 3:33 pm
    so where is the pic of his hand and the ball ?
    ====

    Literally all over the internet within 30 minutes of the end of the game.

  17. Lesson to us Cowboys fans….let’s score TDs and not leave it to Maher who’s already letting me know he’s got no stomach for a game winning kick.

  19. I don’t understand why all the social justice warriors feel the need to remind us all that death threats are not okay. The vast majority of people already understand that. I doubt anyone looks at Twitter and decides to delete their death threat tweet after seeing some random person say that’s not cool. These people are not rational to begin with, and they are a very small group of trolls. Stop feeding the trolls.

  20. Rdog says:
    January 7, 2019 at 3:44 pm
    I don’t understand why all the social justice warriors feel the need to remind us all that death threats are not okay. The vast majority of people already understand that.
    ——–

    You keep using that term. I do not think it means what you think it means

  21. $15M contract with $9M GUARANTEED. There are not enough LOLs in the world.

    He’s your kicker next year, Bears fans. Get used to it.

  22. Hey, it hurts either way, OK? But if you’re ignorant enough to make threats against Parkey, you need to get a life. IT’S A FRIGGIN’ GAME!

  25. They can change it to whatever they want.
    Parked screwed his team when they needed him most.
    Maybe the league office can give him a job next season.

  27. Eagles fans should be the very LAST fanbase critcizing ANY fanbase for anything EVER.

    If you’ve ever been a visitor to the slum in Philly, you know what I’m talking about

  28. “Now, everyone can debate whether Hester’s tip was the reason Hester missed the kick.”

    Debate? We can all agree that a double-doink miss is as close to a make as you can get. So if the Hester’s hand altered it even one inch, then Hester caused the miss.

    The better debates are:
    (1) Did the line allow too much penetration?
    (2)Did Parkey kick it too low?

  29. So now are those interior O-linemen going to have to go into hiding with that Bartman/Cubs guy?

  30. Who are these fools that are threatening this guy? I swear they need to locate these nuts and lock them up for year. I bet some of this nonsense will stop. I bet a bunch of them have to pay a bookie or two…

  33. That was a weird kick. I thought it was going to be blocked and then you can tell it slows down a bit, and the speed at which it heading for the net was slowed, thats when it hit the upright. After all that it almost bounced back off the crossbar. Felt back for Parkey he drilled the 1st one and probably wouldve drilled that one too.

  34. So? The guy is still a terrible kicker. That lowlight reel at the end of the game showing all of his missed kicks for the season speaks volumes. In the end, this still falls back on the Bears for keeping him around for so long. Had he made a few much-needed kicks throughout the regular season, they could have entered the playoffs at 13-3 or 14-2.

  36. The announcers for the game I watched along with the rest of America said it looked like it was tipped and then replayed the video. I don’t know why it wasn’t documented as a block until today.

  40. You Bears fans should be asking where Mack was this game? Big time players with big time contracts are supposed to show up and take over big time games. He was a non factor. Blaming the kicker is ridiculous. It should of never came down to a field goal to win or lose.

  41. “Where was Kahlil Mack during that game? He basically disappeared. That was discouraging, to say the least.”

    Discouraging to whom? Maybe to Bears fans. The Eagles have been doing a great job of keeping Foles clean.

  42. Everyone who’s played even a little football knows what it’s like to get jammed up by a ball off the finger tips. Now check out the picture of Hester’s hand from the postgame locker room, especially his gnarled and swollen knuckles. It looks like someone who got jammed up from being hit in the finger tips with a football.

