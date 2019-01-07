NFL’s rules tweak wasn’t proactive enough

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
Last week, the NFL announced out of the blue a tweak not to the official rule book but to the collection of “approved rulings” regarding a very obscure and specific scenario that, according to league, had never before happened in an NFL game. It was a surprising move for a league that typically waits for very obscure and specific scenarios to happen, before making the changes aimed at preventing them from happening again.

And, of course, it wasn’t that very obscure and specific scenario but a similar one that happened on Sunday night in Chicago.

Last week, the league determined that an incomplete pass that becomes via replay review a quarterback fumble that had bounced into the end zone without a clear recovery is a safety, and not simply an incomplete pass. Per a league source, that determination resulted from an end-of-season review by officiating supervisors, who tried to identify along with Al Riveron and Russell Yurk specific worst-case scenarios that rarely if ever arise.

It’s a noble effort, but as the Eagles-Bears game proved they need to look harder for rules that cry out for change.

Buried in the replay-review casebook is a provision that inexplicably keeps as an incomplete pass a play that would have been overturned to a catch if what would have become a fumble isn’t clearly recovered. Given the relative speed with which Riveron and referee Tony Corrente identified the provision in real time, it wasn’t all that obscure or hidden or unknown.

Which means that the provision should have been fixed, along with the rule that was fixed last week.

Make no mistake about it: The rule will surely be changed moving forward. In should be ruled a catch and given to the offense at the spot of the fumble.

Moreover, all players should be coached to go get the ball after every incomplete pass that could potentially be overturned by replay review. But in the event that the ensuing scrum results in no clear evidence of a recovery, it should be the offense’s ball at the spot of the fumble.

12 responses to "NFL's rules tweak wasn't proactive enough

  1. How about we change how quickly the officials blow a play dead when the ball is loose on the ground? None of this confusion would have happened had the officials just let the play go on.

  2. Moreover, all players should be coached to go get the ball after every incomplete pass that could potentially be overturned by replay review. But in the event that the ensuing scrum results in no clear evidence of a recovery, it should be the offense’s ball at the spot of the fumble.

    Can’t see that causing any injuries (sarcastic voice).

  3. As a Bears fan, I’m probably in the minority but I had zero problem with the ruling on that play. Spotting the ball at the spot of the “fumble” is completely unfair to the Eagles as the play was blown dead so they have no chance of recovering it.

    In the off chance that this happens again, they should just replay the down like they do for offsetting penalties.

  5. How about the ref doesn’t emphatically blow a play dead and waive “incomplete?”

    The Eagles would have clearly and easily recovered the ball and returned it for some gain if the ref didn’t blow it. Can’t imagine you’d just reward the offense for the refs incompetence.

  6. “It should be ruled a catch and given to the offense at the spot of the fumble.”

    Just why should the offense always have the benefit of the doubt?
    To me, the rule is fine as it is.

  7. The rule is fine; you don’t want a scrum of players after every incomplete pass; that’s stupid and dangerous.

  8. Fire Riveron – nothing but controversy since he took over replace with somebody who can get things correctly. After reviewing the play they should have just said the ruling on the field stands and there would be no controversy – the ball was moving a little bit during the catch and that could have been the explanation without creating the whole atmosphere that the NFL rule book and its administration is screwed up – and that goes back to the game winning play that was ruined by the bad call on Matthews.

  9. Your dead wrong Florio: The ball should not be given to the offense after the refs blow the play dead before a recovery is made. No player picked up the ball because the play was immediately called dead(whistle). THIS WAS A REFEREE ERROR! Anytime there is a bang- bang play they should err on keeping the play alive— why aren’t the refs taught this? They can always go back and correct the call if it actually was an incomplete catch. I’m beside myself that no broadcaster mentioned this, nor even their on air ref never said this. Being as the ref screwed up and blew the whistle, it should go back to the original line of scrimmage like they did.

  10. >>Moreover, all players should be coached to go get the ball after every incomplete pass that could potentially be overturned by replay review.

    I was thinking the players should have picked up the ball, but then that idiot official did before they had a chance.

  12. I wasn’t convinced by the insistence of Michaels-Collinsworth-McAulay that it WAS a catch.
    The ball wasn’t secured, and if it was, it was against LeBlanc’s arm before it came out!

