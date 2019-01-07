Pete Carroll: Brian Schottenheimer criticism is “garbage”

Getty Images

The Seahawks lost to the Cowboys 24-22 on Saturday night and their offensive approach in that game has been the subject of much discussion over the last couple of days.

A central talking point has been the team’s reliance on the run game despite the fact that they weren’t having much success moving the ball on the ground. During an appearance on 710 ESPN on Monday, head coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t disagree with the notion that they have “to adjust a little bit quicker” when things aren’t working as planned.

He did take issue with people who have heaped criticism on offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer after the loss, however.

“That’s a bunch of garbage,” Carroll said. “What a terrific football season we had. This was the second-highest scoring team in the history of the franchise I think — c’mon, and we outran everybody and we did not turn the ball over. We almost set an all-time NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season. That’s discipline and tactics and approach and all that. I get it, everybody feels bad about it. Brian’s a helluva coach and he does a great job and he did a great job with our guys throughout the season and will continue to.”

It will be a while before the Seahawks offense gets a chance to show they can adapt to adverse circumstances, but it certainly sounds like Schottenheimer will be the guy calling the plays when it happens.