Rams expecting Todd Gurley and Lamarcus Joyner to be ready

The Rams needed the bye week to get some guys healthy, and it appears to have worked.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Todd Gurley is expected to practice this week and play against the Cowboys in their divisional round game Saturday night.

Gurley was held out of the final two regular season games because of knee soreness, but participated in a walk-through Sunday.

He ran for 1,251 yards and added 580 receiving yards this season, scoring 21 touchdowns in 14 games.

McVay also said safety Lamarcus Joyner should be ready this week, after missing the regular season finale with an ankle injury.