Ravens upset at home fans booing Lamar Jackson

AP

Lamar Jackson went around the stadium, slapping hands with fans after the Ravens’ loss to the Chargers on Sunday. So he obviously held no grudge at the boos and chants for his backup, Joe Flacco, as he struggled during the game.

But Jackson’s teammates were upset with the way Ravens fans treated Jackson.

“It definitely did bother me,” left tackle Ronnie Stanley said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “As a football player, an athlete, a competitor, [we] sacrifice our whole lives to be in this position. We love our fans and everything they’ve done for us, but there are going to be good times and there are going to be bad times, and we expect your support in all of those times. If you’re not going to support us, then you’ve really got to question yourself on that one.”

Jackson went 6-1 as a starter during the regular season, passing for 1,201 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions while running for 695 yards and five touchdowns. But he struggled most of the game against the Chargers’ unusual defense.

He completed three of his first 10 passes for 25 yards and an interception, giving him a passer rating of zero midway through the fourth quarter.

Running back Kenneth Dixon tweeted Monday morning: “You either with us or against us real spill. I’m ten toes behind [Jackson]. Keep ya boo’s (plain disrespectful) that man gave us life.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh considered making a quarterback change but said he made the “right decision” to stick with Jackson. The team’s future is Jackson, which is bigger than one game.