Report: Falcons offer Dirk Koetter offensive coordinator job

Getty Images

Dirk Koetter became the favorite for the Falcons’ offensive coordinator job the day the Buccaneers fired him. The job apparently is Koetter’s if he wants it.

The Falcons have offered the job to Koetter, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

It would come as a surprise if Koetter doesn’t accept.

In replacing Steve Sarkisian, one of three Falcons coordinators fired after a 7-9 season, Koetter will get to face Tampa Bay twice a season. He went 19-29 in three seasons as the Bucs head coach.

Koetter served as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator from 2012-14 when Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 32, 26 and 28 touchdowns and went to two Pro Bowls.

Seattle offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and former Falcons offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey also interviewed for the job.