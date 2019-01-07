Report: Jets interview Kliff Kingsbury

Getty Images

Monday afternoon brought a report that Kliff Kingsbury would be interviewing for NFL teams after initially being blocked from such meetings by USC and it wasn’t long before we had word of his first interview.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that Kingsbury is meeting with the Jets on Monday about their head coaching vacancy. Kingsbury played quarterback for the Jets in one game in 2005.

The Jets are one of two teams with openings at head coach that have been linked to Kingsbury in reports. The Cardinals are the other one and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports there’s “strong mutual interest” between them.

Kingsbury developed a reputation as a creative offensive coach during his year as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator and six years as the head coach of Texas Tech. He worked with future NFL quarterbacks Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, Davis Webb and Patrick Mahomes at various points in his coaching career, but that offensive success didn’t result in a winning record.

Kingsbury went 35-40 before being fired at the end of the 2018 season, but he quickly landed a job at USC and it’s clear NFL teams are interested despite that record.