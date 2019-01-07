Report: Kliff Kingsbury interviewing with NFL teams

Getty Images

Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s name has come up in conjunction with head coaching and offensive coordinator jobs in the NFL, but his ability to pursue those jobs was complicated by the fact that he took a job as USC’s offensive coordinator in December.

Word over the weekend was that the school was blocking Kingsbury from interviews with NFL clubs, which opened up the possibility that Kingsbury would resign in order to pursue other opportunities. It appears that’s how things are playing out.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Kingsbury is interviewing for NFL jobs and has likely left USC after a short stay at the school.

Glazer doesn’t specify which teams Kingsbury is speaking to, but the Jets and Cardinals were reportedly interested in talking to him as part of their head coaching searches. There’s also been word of a potential move to New England as offensive coordinator, but Josh McDaniels remains in that job at the moment.

UPDATE 3:49 p.m. ET: Others have confirmed Glazer’s report regarding interviews with NFL teams. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kingsbury remains employed by USC.