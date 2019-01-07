Report: Mike Munchak turned down interview request from Dolphins

Getty Images

Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak turned down an interview request from the Dolphins for their head coaching position, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports.

Munchak, 58, withdrew from consideration for the Cardinals job last year after they wanted to interview him a second time.

Munchak reportedly has “strong interest” in the Broncos job.

The Hall of Fame offensive lineman coached the Titans from 2011-13, going 22-26. He has served as offensive line coach in Pittsburgh for the past five years.