Packers close to hiring Matt LaFleur as head coach

Getty Images

Matt LaFleur is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

LaFleur, who spent last year as the offensive coordinator of the Titans and the year before as the offensive coordinator of the Rams, is close to getting hired by the Packers, ESPN reported and PFT has confirmed.

The report says the Packers are telling other candidates that they’ve made their choice, which would seem to suggest an announcement is imminent.

LaFleur has a reputation as a good coach of quarterbacks, having been a quarterbacks coach in Washington and Atlanta in the NFL, as well as at Notre Dame. The Packers want to get Aaron Rodgers playing at an MVP level again, and they apparently believe LaFleur is the coach who can do that.

The 39-year-old LaFleur is a protege of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. He left the Rams for the Titans a year ago so he could get the opportunity to call plays, something he wasn’t doing as the Rams’ offensive coordinator under McVay. Now he appears close to running the whole show himself in Green Bay.