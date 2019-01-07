Report: Ravens, John Harbaugh progressing toward extension

Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
The Ravens announced last month that head coach John Harbaugh would remain with the team for the 2019 season and that they were working on an extension, but that didn’t stop chatter that another team might try to pry Harbaugh out of Baltimore to become their head coach.

Harbaugh said after Sunday’s game that he didn’t expect that to happen and has “every plan to be here as long as the Ravens want me here.” It looks like the Ravens want him around for at least a few more years.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Harbaugh and the Ravens are making progress on talks for a long-term contract extension that leaves both sides “encouraged” about a deal getting done.

Harbaugh has been the head coach in Baltimore since 2008 and has taken the team to the playoffs seven times in 11 years. This year’s trip was the first to end without at least one victory and Harbaugh led the team to a Super Bowl win after the 2012 season.

21 responses to “Report: Ravens, John Harbaugh progressing toward extension

  1. After yesterdays game the Ravens realized they are going to have to pay someone big money to want to come in and be saddled with Lamar Jackson.
    Might as well keep John, let the ship go down in flames and move on from him in 2-3 years.

  2. He sure coached yesterday like he expected to be back in Baltimore next year with Lamar Jackson as his QB. A coach on his way out would have pulled Jackson and not worried about shattering the confidence of the team’s #1 QB.

  4. Dolphin fan here. NO ! Seriously though, he would cost to much and although he would get paid well here that’s about all we could offer. Can’t reall understand what all the hellabalu is about, the Ravens were never going to let the man walk. Who on earth would they replace him with.

  8. Andy Reid coaching tree (current):
    John Harbaugh
    Doug Pederson
    Matt Nagy
    Ron Rivera
    Pat Shurmur
    Sean McDermott

    Bill Belichick coaching tree (current):
    Bill O’Brien
    Matt Patricia

    Just saying.

  9. johnodocks says:
    January 7, 2019 at 2:01 pm
    —————————————

    More to the point, a coach on his way out wouldn't have been concerned about putting in Flacco and risking injury guarantees kicking in.
    —————————————

    More to the point, a coach on his way out wouldn’t have been concerned about putting in Flacco and risking injury guarantees kicking in.

  10. John Harbaugh has a lot of options. If he stays with the Ravens it’s a big statement about the owner and the organization. The Harbaugh brothers are competitors. They don’t run from a challenge. It’s easy to step into a situation with a young Sam Darnold or a young Josh Rosen. Most people believe those are two blue chip QB’s. Most people aren’t big believers in Lamar Jackson. When most coaches would run, John Harbaugh is showing no signs of fear. If I’m a Ravens fan, I’m loving John Harbaugh. That’s the kind of leader you want. Lamar Jackson just turned 22 today. He’ll get better. They all do.

  11. “Now all they need is a QB and an offensive line.”

    _______________________________________________________________________________________

    dont forget running backs and wide receivers…

    who is playing WR for this team next year….Chris Moore and Willie Snead? i guess that is good. no chance John Brown wants to return.

  12. John just needs two HOF players and 5 or 6 Pro Bowlers and the Ravens will be back in the hunt. Just like the old days.

  13. Last week he was going to be traded and it was a matter of what team would make the best offer to the Raven’s. It was something out of the National Enquirer I wrote at the time. The Ravens would have to be insane to let him get away.

  14. Harbs did the right thing by leaving Lamar in. Flacco wasn’t going to win that game. Glad he’s staying; they just need to work on improving ball security, qb accuracy, o-line, wide receivers, younger on d, etc….

  16. Correct me if I’m wrong, bud didn’t you guys run a story a couple of months ago about how Harbaugh and the ravens would go their separate ways after the end of the season? Fake news or what?

  17. Harbaugh is a good manager..but not a good coach. He couldn’t adjust yesterday. Just kept putting his head down as Lamar melted down. I get it..Lamar is the future – but tens of thousands of fans paid hard earned money to see a win..yesterday. And Flacco has done it in the playoffs..numerous times. And if you weren’t going to play him..then why dress him at all. As a wise man once said..you play to win the game. And Flacco was the better option and Harbaugh did…nothing. I’m a pretty die hard fan..but this kind of stuff makes you say..no thanks..I’ll watch when I can but not going to spend my money for this.

  18. Smart move. The grass isn’t always greener, and after yesterday Ravens fans should be the first ones to tell you. Also, he’s willing to work with Lamar Jackson. I don’t think that story will have a happy ending, but at he’s willing to let it play out.

  19. Andy Reid coaching tree (current):
    John Harbaugh
    Doug Pederson
    Matt Nagy
    Ron Rivera
    Pat Shurmur
    Sean McDermott

    Bill Belichick coaching tree (current):
    Bill O’Brien
    Matt Patricia

    Just saying.

    —————————————

    Now add up who has more Superbowl rings. Who wins now?

    Just saying.

  20. Maybe he can lobby the league to change the rulebook to get him a better QB, offense, and fanbase in 2019???

  21. dirtydawg44 says:
    January 7, 2019 at 2:53 pm
    ———-

    Great point. Because nothing ever changes in the NFL over a couple of months
    ———-

    Great point. Because nothing ever changes in the NFL over a couple of months

