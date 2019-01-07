Report: Ravens, John Harbaugh progressing toward extension

Getty Images

The Ravens announced last month that head coach John Harbaugh would remain with the team for the 2019 season and that they were working on an extension, but that didn’t stop chatter that another team might try to pry Harbaugh out of Baltimore to become their head coach.

Harbaugh said after Sunday’s game that he didn’t expect that to happen and has “every plan to be here as long as the Ravens want me here.” It looks like the Ravens want him around for at least a few more years.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Harbaugh and the Ravens are making progress on talks for a long-term contract extension that leaves both sides “encouraged” about a deal getting done.

Harbaugh has been the head coach in Baltimore since 2008 and has taken the team to the playoffs seven times in 11 years. This year’s trip was the first to end without at least one victory and Harbaugh led the team to a Super Bowl win after the 2012 season.