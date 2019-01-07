Robert Griffin III: I’d love to be back as Lamar Jackson’s backup

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson will be the Ravens’ starting quarterback in 2019. Joe Flacco will be elsewhere. But what about the third quarterback on Baltimore’s 2018 roster?

That quarterback, Robert Griffin III, said this morning that he hopes he’s back in Baltimore as Jackson’s backup for the 2019 season.

“I’d love to be back. I feel like I have a good grasp of what this team is trying to do,” Griffin said. “I’d love to help Lamar continue to develop and also be available and ready to play. The question is, Is that going to happen? I don’t know. Are there going to be other opportunities for me around the league? I don’t know. We’ll see what happens but I’d love to be back.”

From all indications, Griffin was a good teammate and mentor to Jackson during the 2018 season, and he may be a better fit than Flacco for the kind of offense the Ravens want to build going forward. Griffin’s contract is up and he’ll be a free agent in March, but re-signing him would make sense for both sides.