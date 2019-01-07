Russell Wilson on contract extension: I think good things will happen

Getty Images

The Seahawks hit the offseason with Saturday night’s loss to the Cowboys and that means it is time to start talking about contracts and other off-field business.

Quarterback Russell Wilson‘s deal is on the list of topics. The 2019 season is the final one on the deal that Wilson signed in 2015 and he was asked about the prospect of signing another extension on Monday.

Wilson said he believes that “good things will happen” on that front while adding that he’d be comfortable entering next season without a new deal in place.

“Oh, yeah, if that’s what I’ve got to do,” Wilson said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “It’s business and everything else and I know essentially after this season I could potentially be a free agent, that kind of thing. I don’t think that way — I see myself being in Seattle. I love Seattle, special place for me. I also understand it’s a business world and everything else.”

Head coach Pete Carroll said that an extension for Wilson “is very much in our plans” for the offseason. Linebacker Bobby Wagner could also be up for a new deal in Seattle as he’s also heading into the final year of his current contract.