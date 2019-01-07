Steelers part ways with running backs coach James Saxon

Getty Images

The Steelers have announced another change to their coaching staff.

The team announced last week that outside linebackers coach Joey Porter won’t be back with the team for the 2019 season and Monday brought word that running backs coach James Saxon is out as well.

“I have made the decision to not renew the contract for running backs coach James Saxon,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “We would like to thank James for his efforts over the past five years, and we wish him the best in his future coaching endeavors.”

The Steelers ranked 31st in the league in both rushing attempts and rushing yardage in 2018 after ranking in the middle of the pack on both fronts in 2017. Le'Veon Bell was part of the 2017 effort, but did not play at all this season after the Steelers used the franchise tag for the second straight year.