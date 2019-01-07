Terrell Suggs will play in 2019, hopes to stay with Ravens

Getty Images

Linebacker Terrell Suggs became the Ravens’ all-time leader in games played in Week 17 of the regular season and he hopes to pad his lead next season.

Suggs was asked about his 2019 plans after Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the Chargers and the 36-year-old said he intends to extend his career to a 17th season. He hopes that he’ll be doing so in a Ravens uniform, but the free agent-to-be will have to work out a new deal with the team for that to happen.

“I would love to be a Raven for life. I’m healthy. I feel like I’ve still got some juice in the tank,” Suggs said, via the team’s website. “It’s up to them. We’ll have to see what happens. It’s a long time between here and March. Hopefully we can work it out, but if not, I’m going to be lining up for somebody next year.”

Suggs appeared in every game for the Ravens this season and recorded seven sacks to move to 132.5 for his career. That leaves him tied with Leslie O’Neal and Lawrence Taylor for the 13th on the NFL’s all-time list as he waits to see where he’ll be playing as he tries to continue moving up the ranks.