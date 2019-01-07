Tom Brady praises guy who could be his next offensive coordinator

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2019, 12:28 PM EST
Three years after quarterback Tom Brady arrived in New England as the 199th pick in the draft, quarterback Kliff Kingsbury arrived in New England as the 201st pick in the draft. Sixteen years later, there’s a chance the Kingsbury could return to New England as the replacement for Josh McDaniels, if McDaniels leaves for the NFL.

It sounds like Brady wouldn’t have a problem with that. Appearing on WEEI earlier today, Brady praised Kingsbury.

“I played with Kliff and we have been friends ever since,” Brady said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “I see him from time to time. . . . He’s been a friend of mine for a long time. Kliff has done a great job at Texas Tech, and I know he’s at USC, but it doesn’t surprise me that a lot of teams are interested. He’s just a great football mind and will be successful wherever he’s at.”

Kingsbury joined USC a little over a month ago as offensive coordinator, and he may resign from USC, pay his very low buyout, and pursue NFL opportunities. Those opportunities include interviewing for head-coaching vacancies with the Jets and Cardinals and possibly joining another team as an offensive coordinator.

USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann blocked Kingsbury from interviewing with the Jets and Cardinals, despite the buyout. Kingsbury currently is considering whether to fight fire with fire, and quit.

12 responses to “Tom Brady praises guy who could be his next offensive coordinator

  1. Coaches should keep their commitments, in general, but if you get the opportunity to interview for an NFL head coaching job, it’s not a good look for someone to stand in his way. Also, I don’t think it helps you recruit coaches in the future.

  4. It’s customary in football to allow a coach with a clear promotion opportunity to be let out of his contract. Offensive coordinator of a five time Super Bowl champ beats the same job with a has been college program like USC.

  6. robkeezy says:
    January 7, 2019 at 12:41 pm
    Would love to see a McCarthy / Kingsbury tandem run the Jets offense.

    ——————–

    Kingsbury is no dummy. He’s not going to the Jets. He knows all about them and their cheating, underhanded ways with Goodell.

  7. If that’s how Lynn Swann plans on operating moving forward, he’s going to have a tough time getting future coaching prospects on the phone. No wonder that program continues to swirl the drain.

  8. And we thought Terry Bradshaw was the only former Super Steeler saying and doing stupid thing’s after his playing career.

  10. “He’s been a friend of mine for a long time”

    Bill won’t hire him for sure after that comment.

    Last thing Belichick wants is one of Tommy’s best buds coming in as his OC.

  11. Kingsbury never coached in the NFL at any capacity and somehow he’s ready to lead a franchise. Funny how that works. He’ll be boss to a staff with a ton more experience.

  12. “Last thing Belichick wants is one of Tommy’s best buds coming in as his OC.”

    That won’t impact the decision at all. The only things that will matter is if BB thinks a given person will be competent at the job they’re being considered for, and work very hard for the long hours required.

