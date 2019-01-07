Tom Brady praises guy who could be his next offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Three years after quarterback Tom Brady arrived in New England as the 199th pick in the draft, quarterback Kliff Kingsbury arrived in New England as the 201st pick in the draft. Sixteen years later, there’s a chance the Kingsbury could return to New England as the replacement for Josh McDaniels, if McDaniels leaves for the NFL.

It sounds like Brady wouldn’t have a problem with that. Appearing on WEEI earlier today, Brady praised Kingsbury.

“I played with Kliff and we have been friends ever since,” Brady said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “I see him from time to time. . . . He’s been a friend of mine for a long time. Kliff has done a great job at Texas Tech, and I know he’s at USC, but it doesn’t surprise me that a lot of teams are interested. He’s just a great football mind and will be successful wherever he’s at.”

Kingsbury joined USC a little over a month ago as offensive coordinator, and he may resign from USC, pay his very low buyout, and pursue NFL opportunities. Those opportunities include interviewing for head-coaching vacancies with the Jets and Cardinals and possibly joining another team as an offensive coordinator.

USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann blocked Kingsbury from interviewing with the Jets and Cardinals, despite the buyout. Kingsbury currently is considering whether to fight fire with fire, and quit.