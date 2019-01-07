Top QB prospect Dwayne Haskins declares for the 2019 NFL draft

Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a potential first overall pick, has announced he will enter the 2019 NFL draft.

“After many thoughts and prayers with family and close friends I have decided to declare for the 2019 NFL draft,” Haskins said in a statement.

Haskins had an outstanding season at Ohio State and has been viewed as a first-round pick, completing 70 percent of his passes, averaging more than nine yards per pass, throwing 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

The Cardinals, owners of the first overall pick, drafted Josh Rosen last year, so they won’t be selecting Haskins this year. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see some quarterback-needy team trade up to take Haskins first overall. If Haskins doesn’t go first, he’s sure to go in the first round, likely high in the first round.