Top QB prospect Dwayne Haskins declares for the 2019 NFL draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 7, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a potential first overall pick, has announced he will enter the 2019 NFL draft.

“After many thoughts and prayers with family and close friends I have decided to declare for the 2019 NFL draft,” Haskins said in a statement.

Haskins had an outstanding season at Ohio State and has been viewed as a first-round pick, completing 70 percent of his passes, averaging more than nine yards per pass, throwing 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

The Cardinals, owners of the first overall pick, drafted Josh Rosen last year, so they won’t be selecting Haskins this year. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see some quarterback-needy team trade up to take Haskins first overall. If Haskins doesn’t go first, he’s sure to go in the first round, likely high in the first round.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Top QB prospect Dwayne Haskins declares for the 2019 NFL draft

  3. Smart move, he will be the first QB drafted and that means a really large contract. NY Giants would make sense

  4. There’s a team soon to be leaving Oakland that could use a good QB.

    It would be Gruden-esque to want to dump some hot Carrbage and that huge salary.

  5. The Completion Percentage stat can go pound sand. Worst stat in pro football. Know how to get 100% completion percentage? Hand the ball off every play. I’ll take Andrew Luck’s slinger approach over a dink and dunker any day of the week.

  8. thegreatgabbert says:
    January 7, 2019 at 2:47 pm
    So what do all the people ridiculing Blaine Gabbert’s quarterback name have to say?

    ————————-

    Blake Bortles doesn’t think “Blaine Gabbert” is so bad.

  10. Smart move. Best of a bad class this year. He will go in top half of round one. Next year he would be the 4th QB taken most likely. Huge contract difference.

  11. He may be good or a bust. I think the 2016 Draft fooled a lot of teams. Most of these high drafted rookies don’t pan out. Just because Carson Wentz and Jared Goff both look like the real deals doesn’t mean most of these top 10 drafted rookies will be. Just look at the 2015 draft: Jameis Winston and Marcus Marriota. Also, Ryan Tannehill, Christian Ponder, and Blain Gabbert. All top 10 picks!

  13. As a Cardinals fan I approve. Great decision Dwayne!!! A few teams will fall in love with him & one of them will move up to #1 overall to ensure they land Haskins working out a trade w/ Arizona landing Arizona a handful of premium picks in this & next years NFL draft. With 10-11 picks in this years draft including the #1 overall pick in each round if they can land an extra 2nd & 3rd in this years draft that will go a long way on draft day really helping them to build up that offense.

  14. Developmentally he’d be better waiting another year, but i do think he fits a lot more pro style systems than any other qb this year or next. He’s definitely a pocket passer which is becoming more rare.

  18. minnesotablizzard says:
    January 7, 2019 at 3:24 pm
    Historically bad QB class when you are trying to talk yourself into taking an Ohio State QB and it working out for your franchise.

    ———-

    Tom Tupa had a great NFL career. 😉

  19. He’s a good kid and I wish him all the success in the NFL but sure would like to see another year at the college level under his belt. Hard to pass on that high of a draft expectation though, I get it.

  21. watch all his games. great arm. stares down the WR . runs in cement shoes . the $$ to hard to walk away from. not sure he is a plug in and play QB. another yr at school would have help.

  22. Why are people down on him? Seriously asking. I don’t watch much college ball anymore but his numbers are ridiculous. And he checks EVERY box.

    Comp % great
    TDs = OMG!
    ints = low
    yards = OMG!
    YPA = good
    competition = as good as it gets
    offense = pro style

  24. Trubisky only had 13 college starts and was drafted #2. Haskins has had 14 college starts and has looked infinitely better in college than Trubisky ever did. He’ll be just fine.

  25. The Giants better not even think of trading up considering the 2020 class. I dont even want them to draft him if he falls to them at #6.

  26. He may be good or a bust. I think the 2016 Draft fooled a lot of teams. Most of these high drafted rookies don’t pan out. Just because Carson Wentz and Jared Goff both look like the real deals doesn’t mean most of these top 10 drafted rookies will be. Just look at the 2015 draft: Jameis Winston and Marcus Marriota. Also, Ryan Tannehill, Christian Ponder, and Blain Gabbert. All top 10 picks!
    _______________________________________________________________________________________

    I hear this argument all the time. Picking a QB in the top 10 is a crap shoot. Baker Mayfield looked like a world beater but may not be the same QB in 2 years when there is alot of film on him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!