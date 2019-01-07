Vic Fangio is not interviewing with Dolphins Monday

AP

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said last week that he had done “zero” work to prepare for an expected head coaching interview with the Dolphins and it turns out that his time was better spent on other pursuits.

It was widely reported that Fangio would be interviewing with both the Broncos and Dolphins on Monday, but it turns out that Denver was the only team to actually set up a meeting. Per multiple reports, the Dolphins requested an interview with Fangio and did research on him before stopping short of scheduling a sitdown.

Fangio is set to meet with the Broncos a day after the Bears’ season came to an end with a 16-15 home loss to the Eagles.

The Dolphins have interviewed Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard. They are expected to interview their special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi this week.