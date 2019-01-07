Wild-card ratings up 10 percent over last year

Getty Images

The wild-card round brought a quartet of compelling games, and to no surprise folks tuned in.

Via Sports Business Journal, the four games on ESPN/ABC, FOX, CBS, and NBC generated a 10-percent uptick in ratings in comparison to last year’s wild-card games.

The Eagles-Bears game on NBC delivered the highest number, a 22.9 rating. That exceeded late Sunday afternoon game from a year ago (Saints-Panthers on FOX) by 12 percent. For NBC, it was the highest wild-card rating since Raiders-Broncos in 1994.

On Saturday night, the Seahawks-Cowboys game on FOX attracted 29.4 million viewers, the highest for that window in three years. Earlier in the day, the ESPN/ABC Colts-Texans simulcast increased to 22.8 million visitors from 22.2 million from Titans-Chiefs in 2017.

The numbers were strong but not eye-popping, possibly because the games didn’t entail significant scoring. The best game of the four resulted in only 31 points on the scoreboard, 20 few than the losing team scored in the best game of the regular season.

This weekend likely will have even bigger numbers, especially with three of the best offenses in the NFL playing for the first time this postseason.