Adam Zimmer, Sam Mills III will coach teams in East-West Shrine Game

Getty Images

Panthers defensive line coach Sam Mills III and Vikings linebackers coach Adam Zimmer will serve as the head coaches in the East-West Shrine Game, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Mills, who will coach the East team, has spent the past 14 seasons on the Panthers’ staff. He was assistant defensive line coach for eight years before earning a promotion to defensive line coach in December.

The Panthers defensive line has led the NFL in sacks and ranked second in rushing yards allowed since 2012.

Mills III is the son of Sam Mills, who is the only player in franchise history to have his number retired and remains the only player inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor.

Zimmer, who will coach the West team, is a 13-year coaching veteran. He has spent the past five seasons as the Vikings’ linebackers coach.

The Vikings led the league in both total defense and scoring defense in 2017, with Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr as key contributors.

Zimmer is the son of Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

The 94th annual East-West Shrine Game, which features some of college football’s top prospects, will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 19 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.