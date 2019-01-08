Baylor AD: Matt Rhule has drawn NFL interest

Getty Images

Baylor coach Matt Rhule quietly has drawn NFL interest.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Rhule interviewed with the Jets, and Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades confirmed more than one team has interest in Rhule.

“He has been open with me, and yes, he has been approached by NFL teams, and he’s had a conversation or two, but I’m not going to reveal who those teams might be,” Rhoades said, via David Smoak of ESPN-Central Texas.

Rhule, 43, interviewed with the Colts last year, but withdrew his name from consideration a day after news leaked of his interview.

He has coached on both sides of the ball and in the college and pro ranks, including serving as an assistant offensive line coach on Tom Coughlin’s staff with the Giants in 2012. Rhule, a native New Yorker, has turned around programs at Temple and Baylor.

Baylor went 7-6 with a Texas Bowl win this season after winning only one game in 2017.