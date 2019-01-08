Bobby Wagner thinks K.J. Wright is “a guy you should pay”

Getty Images

Linebacker K.J. Wright is among the Seahawks players set for free agency this offseason and he has a big advocate for his return to the team he’s played for over the last eight seasons.

Bobby Wagner has been alongside Wright at linebacker for seven of those seasons and he spent some time stumping for Wright as the team cleared out the locker room following their season-ending loss in Dallas.

“It’s a crazy business,” Wagner said, via ESPN.com. “I watched a lot of guys leave last year, so I don’t know. The right thing to do would be to bring him back. He’s been an amazing teammate, amazing person in the community, he helps young guys, he never held out, he did everything right. Sounds to me like that’s a guy you should pay.”

Wright said he’d love to stay and thinks “it would be in the team’s best interest if I stayed here.” He showed his value in last Saturday’s loss by intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter and making nine tackles in a performance that head coach Pete Carroll said showed how “unbelievably valuable” Wright is to the defense.

That value was mitigated by a knee injury that kept Wright out of 11 games this season and the team will have to decide if that’s a red flag for committing to a future with Wright as a big part of their plans.