Brady, Vinatieri, Gostkowski moving up career postseason games list

Three of the eight players who have played the most postseason games in NFL history will take the field this weekend.

When the Colts take the field on Saturday, kicker Adam Vinatieri will play in his 32nd career postseason game. That’s the second-most in NFL history.

The record for the most ever belongs to Vinatieri’s former New England teammate Tom Brady, who will play his 38th career postseason game on Sunday against the Chargers. Also playing for the Patriots in that game will be Vinartieri’s successor as New England’s kicker, Stephen Gostkowski, who will be playing in his 26th career postseason game.

Only eight players have played in more than 25 postseason games in NFL history, through this weekend. Here’s the full list:

38 Tom Brady*

32 Adam Vinatieri*

29 Jerry Rice

27 Peyton Manning

27 D.D. Lewis

26 Larry Cole

26 Bill Romanowski

26 Stephen Gostkowski*

* counting this weekend’s divisional round games.

It’s possible that the Colts and Patriots could meet in the AFC Championship Game, which would be Brady’s 39th postseason game, Vinatieri’s 33rd and Gostkowski’s 27th. That would put the winner in the Super Bowl, which could be a whopping 40th career postseason game for Brady.