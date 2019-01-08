Bruce Arians getting the band back together, Bowles to be Bucs’ defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Bruce Arians’ coaching staff in Tampa Bay will look a lot like his coaching staff in Arizona.

Arians has already assembled the key members of his staff, Albert Breer reports, and one of those will be Todd Bowles as defensive coordinator. Bowles, who was fired as head coach of the Jets after the 2018 season, previously served as the defensive coordinator in Arizona under Arians.

Other assistants joining Arians will include Harold Goodwin as run-game coordinator and Byron Leftwich as pass-game coordinator. They too coached under Arians in Arizona.

One of the advantages to moving quickly to hire a new head coach is that the new head coach can get his favored assistants before other teams snatch them up. The Buccaneers are now comfortable that they have a good staff in place.