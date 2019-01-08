Buccaneers and Bruce Arians negotiating a deal

Getty Images

It appeared yesterday that Bruce Arians was likely to be the Buccaneers choice as their next head coach, but reports said the negotiations on a contract hadn’t started.

Apparently they now have.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, talks on a contract are “likely to begin soon,” since the Bucs are focusing on Arians and the interest is described as “mutual.”

Hiring Arians would provide a boost for a team that’s looking for a splash, and while his age (66) and physical condition are reasonable concerns, the Bucs are also in a short-term window.

With quarterback Jameis Winston entering the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, it’s time to make a decision one way or another on his future, and they clearly see Arians as the best chance to either maximize his value or realize once and for all that he’s not the player to build around.