Buccaneers announce Bruce Arians hire

Getty Images

That Kangol hat will now be supplemented with an eye patch.

The Buccaneers have announced that Bruce Arians has become the 12th coach in franchise history. Arians, a two-time coach of the year, returns to coaching after a one-year retirement.

“Bruce Arians is one of the NFL’s most well-respected coaches over the past two decades and we are excited to have him leading our team,” Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Bryan Glazer said in a press release. “Throughout this process, we focused on finding the right coach with a proven ability to elevate our players and lead our team forward. Bruce has played a large role in the development and career success of some of our league’s best players and we look forward to seeing him continue that work here with our franchise.”

Arians, who has worked with the likes of Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, and Carson Palmer, will now be expected to get the most out of Jameis Winston — who like Manning, Luck, and Palmer entered the NFL via the first overall pick in the draft. And the success of Arians’ tenure surely will be determined by whether he successfully transforms Winston into the player that others have failed to make him.