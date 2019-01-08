Buccaneers finalizing deal with Bruce Arians

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the Buccaneers to go from opening negotiations with Bruce Arians about their head coaching job to wrapping them up.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday evening, the team is finalizing a deal with Arians a little more than a week after they fired Dirk Koetter.

Arians spent the 2018 season working as a broadcaster for CBS after leaving the Cardinals at the end of the 2017 season. He made his first move toward getting back into coaching when he said he’d consider taking the Browns job and then expanded his horizons to include Tampa.

There have already been reports that Arians is interested in having Todd Bowles run the defense. The former Jets head coach was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014.

Bowles would likely have some company from other former Cardinals assistants in Tampa. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Arians hopes to hire Harold Goodwin as run game coordinator/offensive line coach and Byron Leftwich as pass game coordinator after working with both in Arizona. Arians is also reportedly interested in hiring Clyde Christensen as the quarterbacks coach.