Cardinals get a little compensation for Bruce Arians, after all

The Buccaneers aren’t getting Bruce Arians for nothing. Just close to nothing.

The league has reversed course on its nonsensical argument supporting the notion that the Cardinals are entitled to no compensation for Arians landing in Tampa as the head coach, and a deal has been brokered in order to avoid a fight.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bucs will send a sixth-round pick in 2019 to the Cardinals, and that the Cardinals will give a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals should have gotten more. Arians retired after the 2017 season with one year left on his contract, along with a team-held option for 2019. The league had concluded that Arizona was entitled to no compensation, because it hadn’t exercised its option for 2019. But unless the deadline for exercising the 2019 option came before Arians retired at the end of the 2017 season (it surely didn’t), it made no sense to strip Arizona of all rights under the goofy notion that it should have formally exercised an option to keep someone who had retired.

Arizona has every right to be dissatisfied by the outcome, and any other teams in this situation should apparently exercise any options applicable to coaches who have resigned or retired.